ESPN Claims Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb Is No Longer a Top Back in the NFL
ESPN says Nick Chubb is no longer a top 10 running back in the NFL.
After spending his entire career up to this point with the Cleveland Browns, running back Nick Chubb added another team to his list as the Houston Texans signed him in free agency. The former Georgia running back has battled several injuries over the last couple of seasons, but prior to that, he was considered one of the best running backs in the league.
Not anymore though, according to ESPN. The sports network released their top 10 running backs ahead of this season and Chubb was no longer on the list after ranking third last preseason. The Texans already have Joe Mixon on the roster, who is expected to be the starter, with Chubb backing him up.
"After suffering a serious knee injury early in the 2023 season, Chubb returned to the field for the Browns in 2024 but was limited to 332 yards in eight games before his season-ending broken foot in Week 15," ESPN wrote. "Chubb, 29, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans this offseason."
Chubb is on the verge of entering his eighth season in the league. It's natural for running backs to start somehwat delcining at this point in their career and Chubb's latest string of injuries doesn't help their case. However, the last time the league saw a fully healthy Chubb, he rushed for 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5.0 yards per attempt.
Perhaps Chubb can return to that form this season if he is indeed fully healthy, and maybe getting to split some carries will help his cause. Regardless, the national media is not as high on Chubb as they once were, we know that much.
