Texans RB Joe Mixon Will Remain on Physically Unable to Perform List
Texans running back Joe Mixon will not play this season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Mixon, who injured his foot in the offseason, is still dealing with the lingering effects and will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the rest of the year. The Texans will continue utilizing the running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks as the franchise makes a playoff push.
Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in his first year with the Texans. He joined Houston after seven seasons with the Bengals in which he rushed for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns.
The Texans have struggled on the ground without Mixon’s production. Chubb is the team’s leading rusher with 419 yards and two touchdowns. His 99 carries are tied for most on the team with Marks, who has rushed for 348 yards and two scores of his own.
The running back by committee approach will continue as the Texans try to put together some semblance of a running game to take pressure off of quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Offensive line struggles have plagued the team this season, but Houston has posted a 5-5 record on the year heading into Thursday night's home tilt with the Bills.