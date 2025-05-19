ESPN Makes Bold Prediction That Georgia Bulldogs Miss 2025 College Football Playoff
The college football season is less than 100 days away as teams begin their preparations for 2025. While teams are in the midst of getting ready for another championship run, analysts and experts have begun making bold predictions for the 2025 season.
One major prediction in particular involves the Georgia Bulldogs and their College Football Playoff hopes. In an article by ESPN that features a handful of bold predictions, the Dawgs are listed as a team that is expected to miss this year's playoff. Below is ESPN's explanation as to why reaching the 12-team tournament this season may be not possible for Georgia.
"For the better part of three seasons, the Bulldogs seemed invincible. Only an injury-plagued one-score loss to Alabama in the 2023 SEC title game might have prevented Georgia from winning three straight national championships. And yet, by the end of 2024, it was clear some of the shine was off the once-dominant program. Carson Beck struggled without much help from his skill positions. The Dawgs lost to Alabama, were whooped by Ole Miss, and nearly fell to Georgia Tech before escaping in eight overtimes. By the time Notre Dame eased past Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, it was pretty clear Kirby Smart didn't have a championship-level team. So, will 2025 be a return to greatness? It's possible, but the SEC is stacked, and with games at Tennessee, home vs. Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and the rivalry showdown vs. Florida, there are ample opportunities to stumble. Is 8-4 possible? Would a 9-3 Georgia be a sure bet for the playoff? Could things get worse? When the standard is dominance, it's hard to maintain the standard for long in today's college football."
While the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season certainly features many challenges, Georgia will also be boasting one of the nation's more talented teams and the Dawgs will likely be favored in the majority of their regular season games. Georgia will begin its 2025 regular season on August 30th against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
