ESPN Reporter Says Don't Be Surprised if Georgia's Kamari Lassiter Wins ROTY
ESPN NFL reporter says don't be surprised if former Georgia Bulldog Kamari Lassiter wins NFL Rookie of the Year this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned in a total of 33 players into the NFL over the last three years and they have some emerging stars out of that group of players already. One of them already appears to be entering stardom before his rookie season has even started. Defensive back Kamari Lassiter is looking to be an impact player for the Houston Texans this season, and big things are expected of him.
Throughout the offseason, the Texans staff has raved about the former Bulldog. The organization selected Lassiter in the second round of this year's draft and one NFL reporter is expecting that pick to pay off immediately.
ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano recently wrote an article that stated fans should not be surprised if Lassiter won NFL Rookie of the Year this season. Here is what he wrote:
"The Texans' coaching staff has been impressed with Lassiter, the second-round pick out of Georgia, and the team believes he can be an impact starter in his rookie season. A few people I've spoken to in the building have told me, unsolicited, about the way Lassiter has held his own in the battles he has had with Stefon Diggs during training camp practices. With Derek Stingley Jr. establishing a reputation as a corner opposing offenses want to stay away from, teams are likely going to try to throw at the rookie on the other side. This will present opportunities for interceptions, and if Lassiter can cash in on those, that's the kind of stat that helps win this award."
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans recently spoke about drafting Lassiter and he spoke very candidly of not only Lassiter but the entire Georgia football program.
"For Kamari you can tell he's built for this," said Ryans. "Like when it comes to the mental toughness piece that plays a lot into being a good football player, you have to be mentally tough, you have to have that next play mentality and at Georgia, Kirby has done a great job you can tell of raising them the right way. Kirby has done a great job with all of his guys. Having them NFL ready to go and that's one thing you see from Georgia year after year since he has been there, like, those guys are plug and play type players, and it's a credit to him and his program and how they run things there. You get a Georgia guy you know you're getting an NFL player."
