Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gives Massive Praise to Georgia Football
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave head coach Kirby Smart and his football program some massive praise during a press conference.
Over the last three years, Georgia has had a total of 33 players selected in the NFL draft. One of the latest ones was defensive back Kamari Lassiter, who was selected by the Houston Texans with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the draft. Lassiter has impressed the Texans' coaching staff already ahead of his rookie season, and head coach DeMeco Ryans showed that during his press conference.
It isn't just Lassiter that Ryans has been impressed with though. it's the entire football program at the University of Georgia and what head coach Kirby Smart has built in Athens that Ryans has taken note of.
"For Kamari you can tell he's built for this," said Ryans. "Like when it comes to the mental toughness piece that plays a lot into being a good football player, you have to be mentally tough, you have to have that next play mentality and at Georgia, Kirby has done a great job you can tell of raising them the right way. Kirby has done a great job with all of his guys. Having them NFL ready to go and that's one thing you see from Georgia year after year since he has been there, like, those guys are plug and play type players, and it's a credit to him and his program and how they run things there. You get a Georgia guy you know you're getting an NFL player."
Ryans spoke very highly of Lassiter earlier this year and the praise has only continued throughout training camp and preseason. Here is what Ryans said about the former Bulldog back in July.
“Kamari is showing up every day.”Said Ryans.“He’s quiet, but he’s locked in, focused, and intense. You don’t notice him much because he’s always doing his job.”
