FINAL: Carson Beck Shines in Georgia's Victory Over Umass
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck puts on a show in Georgia's victory over The Umass Minutemen.
The Georgia Bulldogs won their ninth game of the 2024 regular season this afternoon as they defeated the Umass Minutemen by a score of 59-21. The victory was the Dawgs' 30th in-a-row in Sanford Stadium, which puts them one shy of tying the SEC's record for consecutive wins at home.
Carson Beck was far and away, the shining light for the Bulldogs. The Georgia quarterback threw for four touchdown passes, each to a different receiver, in the first half alone and finished the day with 297 yards and four touchdowns. While the level of today's opponent certainly matters, Beck's performance is an excellent sign for the Dawgs as they prepare for the post-season.
The Georgia defense, on the other hand, was far from perfect today. Missed tackles, poor run fits, and an inability to get off the field on 3rd down plagued the Bulldogs' defense for much of the game and allowed The Minutemen to sustain a handful of lengthy drives that resulted in points.
The Bulldogs will conclude their 2024 regular season next week in Athens as they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for another edition of "Clean Old-Fashioned Hate." The game will be played on Friday, November, 29th at 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
