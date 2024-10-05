FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Bounce Back At Home Against Auburn Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the win column this week after defeating their long-time rival, the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs picked up their fourth win of the 2024 season and continued their historic win streak at home this afternoon as they defeated the Auburn Tigers in the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." The final score was ____.
The Bulldogs offense, while not extremely explosive, was much more effective this afternoon as the Dawgs sustained multiple drives of 10 plays or more and played relatively mistake-free. Running back Trevor Etienne turned in a 75-yard preformance on the ground and reached the endzone twice.
The Bulldogs' defense was also much improved after last week's showing as the Dawgs' pass rush was much more disruptive. There were moments however, where the defense did show some struggles as they missed a handful of key tackles that allowed the Tigers to sustain drives and even, in some instances, score points.
The game was put to a close thanks to a 40+ yard field goal from Peyton Woodring to put it back as a three score game. The defense then responded by a getting a stop at their on 30-yard line to keep Auburn out of the end zone. Georgia walks away with a solid 31-13 victory over the Auburn Tigers.
Continuous improvement and fewer mistakes on both sides of the ball will be a necessity as Georgia continues to march through their SEC gauntlet. The Bulldogs will face conference opponents in their next five consecutive games.
Georgia will be in Athens once again next week as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs before traveling to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. The game against Mississippi State will be the two teams' first meeting since the 2022 season and will be the first time the Dawgs host State since the 2020 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
