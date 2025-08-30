FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Dominate Marshall in Week One Matchup
The Georgia Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season in dominate fashion against Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially 1-0 on the 2035 college football season after picking up a win against Marshall. It was a dominant showing from the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball.
The Dawgs would go on to win by a final score of 45-7. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished the day with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Puglisi came in for relief and had 59 passing yards and a touchdown. Zachariah Branch led all receivers with 95 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia's defense had a dominant showing against The Herd. Marshall only had seven first downs on the day and converted just three out of 15 third down attempts. It was dominance by the Bulldogs from start to finish. Raylen Wilson had two tackles for loss on the day, along with Gabe Harri,s who also had two tackles for loss. Georgia was able to rotate a lot of names into the game by the start of the second half.
Saturday's win marks the 32nd straight win at home for the Dawgs. That is the longest active streak in college football, and it continues as a program record. Heading into Saturday, the next longest active streak was Washington, sitting at 20 straight home victories.
Georgia will go up against Austin Peay next weekend where they will have the opportunity to extend their home game win-streak to 33 games. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET.
