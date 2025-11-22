FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Earn 10th Win of the 2025 Season Against Charlotte 49ers
The Georgia Bulldogs handled business this afternoon in their final home game of the 2025 regular season.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 10th win of the 2025 college football season this afternoon as they handled business against the overmatched Charlotte 49ers. The game was the final regular-season matchup of the season inside Sanford Stadium.
Saturday's contest began with a brief ceremony honoring the senior players and thanking them for all of their efforts throughout the years. Notable names included in this year's class are Gunner Stockton, Christen Miller, Cash Jones, and others.
The first half began extremely smoothly for the Bulldogs as they quickly jumped to a substantial lead, thanks to rushing efforts from Nate Frazier and Bo Walker. Each back had a pair of touchdowns in the first half, which helped the Dawgs take a 28-3 lead into the half.
The only knock on Georgia's offensive performance in the first half came on the final rive of the second quarter, as Gunner Stockton's pass was intercepted, allowing for the 49ers to kick a field goal before the half.
Georgia Bulldogs Build Off A Strong First Half
Stockton and the starters returned to the field of play for the first drive of the second half, and promptly marched down the field. The drive was capped off by running back Bo Walker's third rushing touchdown of the afternoon.
With the game in hand, quarterback Ryan Puglisi entered the game in relief of Gunner Stockton around the midway through the third quarter. Under Puglisi, the rushing attack remained strong, and the Dawgs were able to consistently bleed out the clock.
While the Dawgs' offense turned in a strong showing this afternoon, it was the Bulldogs' defense that looked the most polished. The unit began the game forcing three consecutive three-and-outs and did not allow a touchdown the entire game.
While today's opponent was not the stature the Bulldogs typically face, the Dawgs' defense has now turned in three consecutive strong showings. This is extremely good news for Bulldog fans, as the team gears up for a College Football Playoff run.
Georgia will return to action next week as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate". This year's game will take place on Black Friday and will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.