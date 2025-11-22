Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Walks During Senior Day - What it Means for the Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has chosen to walk at senior day. Here is what it means for the Dawgs.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final home game of the regular season is just moments from beginning as the Dawgs prepare for a week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. This will be the first ever meeting between these two programs.
With it being the final home game of the Dawgs' 2025 regular season, today marks the final game inside Sanford Stadium for a handful of Bulldog players. Those players are now being honored in a senior day ceremony before kickoff.
One player who was a part of today's ceremony is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton is currently a redshirt junior for the Bulldogs, which means he has been with the program for four years, but will have another year of eligibility remaining should he elect to return for another season, "Between the Hedges."
Typically, a player's decision to walk at senior day reflects a player's future intentions regarding the NFL Draft. A player participating in the ceremony typically indicates they believe they will be playing in the final home game of their career, implying they will enter the NFL Draft.
This is not always the case, however. Quarterback Stetson Bennett elected to walk during the 2021 senior day ceremony before Georgia's national title victory. The quarterback later elected to return for the 2022 college football season.
What Gunner Stockton's Senior Day Decision Means
Stockton is in his first full season as the Bulldogs' starter and has already delivered a handful of extremely memorable moments for the Dawgs. The Bulldogs quarterback has been spectacular for Georgia this season and has found himself squarely in the race for the Heisman Memorial Trophy.
Should he return for another season with the Dawgs, Stockton has the potential to be one of college football's highest-rated quarterbacks and the Bulldogs would likely be amongst the favorites to win next year's national title.
Stockton's choice to walk on senior day could be as simple as the quarterback electing to be honored for his dedication to the program, or it could be an indication that he intends to enter the NFL Draft following the season.
While Stockton's senior day decision may raise speculation, the Bulldogs quarterback has yet to publicly state his intentions for next year and likely will not do so until the 2025 season is officially concluded.