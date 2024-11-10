FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Stunned by Rebels in Oxford
The Georgia Bulldogs matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels has gone final. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the 2024 season as they were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi. This is the Bulldogs' first loss to a team not named Alabama since the 2020 season.
The line of scrimmage and the Dawgs' propensity to shoot themselves in the foot made the difference in this game. Quarterback Carson Beck, who played a relatively clean football game, was consistently under duress throughout the afternoon. This in turn, prevented Georgia from creating any momentum whatsoever on offense, and when they did it was quickly squandered away by some mental mistake.
The Dawg's defense, while effective at times, was also susceptible to poor moments and allowed a handful of 20+ yard plays by the Rebels that ultimately led to Georgia's demise. Ole Miss finished the evening with nearly 400 yards of total offense and just one turnover.
With the outcome of today's contest, the Bulldogs' playoff and championship future now hangs in the balance and the Dawgs are now in a "must-win" mode for the remainder of the regular season. The Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens next Saturday. Kickoff for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
