First Half Season Takeaways for Georgia

Georgia enters its bye week with a record of 7-0 and just a little over halfway through the regular season. They got off to a hot start at the beginning of the season, hit some bumps on the road and now they head into the off-week with some momentum on their side.

The Bulldogs are currently at the top of the polls with the No. 1 ranking and continue to look like legitimate national title contenders yet again. So seven games into the season, what are the biggest takeaways from Georgia's season thus far?

This team finds a way to Win When it's Ugly

Kirby Smart used three words to describe his team. "Resiliency, toughness, grit." Those adjectives perfectly depict what it took for Georgia to remain undefeated up to this point. They overcame some offensive stalls in the redbone and turnovers against Kent State and then just a week later they pulled off a come from behind victory to defeat Missouri on the road.

While Georgia probably should have never been in those positions, it's reassuring to know that the team is capable of grinding out wins. Georgia also proved against Auburn that they have some flexibility with their offense. To start out, the Bulldogs tried to attack the Tigers through the air but transitioned to the run game when the offense couldn't get anything going which led to a successful day on the ground and a major confidence boost. Regardless of the circumstances, this Georgia team has found a way to win every single week.

Georgia's defense is bonafide...... again

Many envisioned that Georgia would take a step back on defense this season, how could you not, taking into account the talent they lost to the draft this past offseason. They may not be as good as they were a year ago, but Georgia's defense has been suffocating this season.

Through seven games, the Bulldogs have allowed just five touchdowns, 64 total points and an average of 9.1 points per game. They currently rank as the 2nd best-scoring defense in all of college football. They've also played the past two games without one of their best players, Jalen Carter, who has been dealing with a leg injury. They may be young but Georgia's defense is once again proving itself to be one of the best in the nation.

The Offense has a high ceiling

The offensive unit has been a little inconsistent this season but they also have shown the massive amount of potential they possess. The Bulldogs are averaging 41.7 points and 526.6 yards of total offense per game, both ranking inside the top 10 nationally. Yet they still have room to improve and aren't fully healthy. They haven't been since the first week of the season.

Georgia has shown what they are capable of doing on offense, it's how they scored seven straight touchdowns against Oregon. The offense has had its ups and downs this season, but if they find some consistency and get some guys healthy, this group has the potential to be dangerous offensively during the latter half of the season.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN