Five Things Georgia Fans Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Here are a few things that Georgia Bulldog fans have to be thankful for as Thanksgiving Day arrives.
Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around spending time with loved ones and being grateful for all that you have. Luckily for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, there are a ton of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Here is a list of things Dawg fans should be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
1. Seniors and Super Seniors
Having experienced leaders and mentors on a roster is a big proponent of any team's success. However, when those leaders also contribute to the field in massive ways, it helps a team succeed that much more. Players such as Dan Jackson, Carson Beck, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and others have not only been a positive presence in the Dawgs' locker room this season but have also made a massive impact on the field as well.
2. 12-Team Playoffs
While the Dawgs' likelihood of making this year's playoff still somewhat hangs in the balance, Georgia's postseason hopes would have been much slimmer had college football not adopted the 12-team playoff format this season. While there are some valid critiques of the format (and certainly the committee itself), the fact that the Dawgs have two losses and are still squarely in the national title hunt is something to be thankful for.
3. Carson Beck Seems to Be Back
After a rough stint of games where he received heavy criticism, Carson Beck has turned in back-to-back performances that have served as huge reminders as to why he was a favorite to win the Heisman this season. Should Beck continue this upward trend, the Dawgs chances of reaching the College Football Playoff will remain extremely high.
4. Georgia Seems to Be Getting Healthy
While injuries are almost always a part of the sport of football, the Dawgs seemed to be especially beaten up around the mid-point of the regular season. But as the post-season approaches, it appears that the Bulldogs are continuing to get healthy and even have a possibility of getting back some major contributors within the next few weeks.
5. Kirby Smart
As cliche as it may seem, none of the success that Georgia has had over the past few seasons would be possible without Kirby Smart. Whether it has been recruiting, scheming, or motivating, Smart's influence on this program should not go unappreciated. Especially in this era of college football.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
