Former Bulldog Chaz Chambliss Expected to Make Vikings 53-Man Roster
Former Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss is expected to make the Vikings 53-man roster.
As college football officially starts this weekend, the NFL season is appraoching as well. That means organizations are dwindling down their rosters and make final decisions on who is on the 53-man roster. It looks like one former Bulldog will be coming out on the right side of it.
Former Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss is expected to make the 53-man roster with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Matt Zenitz. Chambliss signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this offseason.
Chambliss started for Georgia during the 2024 season and led the team in sacks with 6.5. He was also a multi-year contributor on Georgia's defense, which was littered with NFL talent at multiple positions.
A little more background on Chambliss is he uses MMA training to help him on the football field. Chambliss said during his time at Georgia that he elected to do so to help with his hand fighting and that multiple pros have done it, so he wanted to give it a shot.
You may not see Chambliss ever crack a smile and his serious demeanor off the field is exactly what you're getting on the field. He's gonna fight on every single down and you will never see this player shy away from contact. Ever.
To put it in simple terms, if you needed a teammate for a fight in a dark alley, Chambliss is the guy you want to call.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily