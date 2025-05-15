Dawgs Daily

Former Bulldog Teammates Set to Face off in Week Seven of the NFL Season as Rookies

Two former Georgia standout pass rushers are set to face off this season in their rookie seasons.

Joey Walraven

ATLANTA FALCONS: Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) and Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) take down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
The NFL has officially released the schedule for the 2025 season. As always, the schedule features matchups that look to exceed the expectations of fans excited to have football season back. 

Georgia fans are in for a game that they may have never thought was possible; Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams facing off as opponents. In week seven of the NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Both squads took the Georgia defensive standouts with their first round picks, with Williams going to the Niners and Walker going to the Falcons. 

As teammates, the duo was a nightmare for opposing offenses and made impacts throughout most of their careers in Athens. Most notably, the tandem dominated the favored Texas Longhorns in two separate matchups, with the final one winning the Bulldogs another SEC championship.

Given both their impressive sizes and off the charts athleticism, do not be surprised if both Williams and Walker are comfortable in their roles by week seven and find themselves as established playmakers. Regardless of which team one may be rooting for, Georgia fans will certainly be satisfied as they watch their former beloved Bulldogs thrive at the professional level. 

Both Walker and Williams will be hoping to help lead their new teams to more successful seasons this year than what they had last year.

Last year, Georgia had a strong rookie class that made their mark on the league rather quickly between Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Ladd McConkey. This year, the Bulldogs will be looking to do the same.

Joey Walraven
