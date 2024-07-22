Former Bulldogs Providing Optimism for Multiple NFL Organizations
A list of former Bulldogs are providing optimism for several NFL organizations heading into the 2024 season.
Georgia's football program over the last three years has produced a total of 34 NFL draft picks. Some NFL organizations have made a serious effort to target former Georgia players in the draft process, considering what head coach Kirby Smart has built in Athens. Winning two national titles and going undefeated in the regular season three straight years garners notice at the professional level for all of the right reasons. That also means former Bulldogs are sprinkled all throughout the professional football league, and several of them are providing some optimism for their organizations heading into the 2024 season.
Not every draft pick is the same. Some players are selected in the early rounds because they are simply the best player available, others are drafted because they fill an immediate need for a team and if you're lucky you can accomplish both of those things with one singular pick. For those reasons, several NFL teams will be leaning on the former Bulldogs they have drafted over the last several years and those players being on the roster has provided some hope for the looming season.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers' receiving corps got decimated this offseason. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are now with different organizations and that left them with a need for elite receivers. The selected McConkey in the second round of the draft this year to help fill that void and he is expected to play a big role in the offense in year one.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently wrote that he expects McConkey to be a starter for the Chargers this season. "The wide receivers depth chart will start to come into clearer focus during training camp," Popper writes. "To start, I think the three receivers in 11 personnel packages will be Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark. Those three have a logical synergy in terms of skills. McConkey was mostly playing in the slot during the spring. Palmer can play inside and outside. Chark fits as a true X, with his size, speed and contested-catch ability."
Jim Harbaugh in his return to the NFL is looking to make a splash in 2024 and he has the capability to do so at the hands of quarterback Justin Herbert. But that also means Herbert needs playmakers to emerge around him, especially with the added departure of running back Austin Ekeler, and McConkey not only provides that capability but also provides a more positive outlook for the organization.
Zamir White, RB and Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have been doing everything they can to get out of the slump they have resided in over the years, and part of their efforts have been invested in bringing some former Bulldogs onto the roster. They selected Brock Bowers in the first round of the draft to get some more weaponry to pair alongside tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Davante Adams. Perhaps Bowers' skillset can help offset some of the questions the team has at quarterback, but Bowers won't be the only former Bulldog who the Raiders will be hoping for a big season out of this year.
Running back Zamir White is entering his third season in the NFL and by the looks of things, his role will be emerging this year. Josh Jacobs is now with the Green Bay Packers and that opens the door for White to be the headliner at the position. The utilization of both Bowers and White could be enough to pry the door open for the Raiders this season, and both players have the fan base intrigued to see what they can make shake in 2024.
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickens has been one of the bigger rising stars in the league over the last couple of years and the Steelers will need him to keep emerging this season. One thing the organization has lacked since Pickens' arrival is elite quarterback play and at the very least, they attempted to address that this offseason.
The Steelers brought in both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields along with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to be the new offensive coordinator. Pickens is far and away the best option at wide receiver for the Steelers this season and if they are going to spark into an offensive threat this season, it's going to start with Pickens. He's coming off of a 1,000+ yard season and if he builds off of that, he could help turn the Steelers' offense into an entertaining product.
Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
When one of your top players elects retirement, the best-case scenario is to have that player's apprentice looming closely behind. That's exactly what the Eagles have in Jalen Carter as Fletcher Cox announced his retirement after 12 seasons.
The former top-10 pick was impressive during his rookie season, and it didn't take long for fans and analysts to realize that the Eagles had another major force in the middle of their defensive line. Carter finished the season with 33 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks in 16 games last year and he will likely see an increase in production this year with the door opened even wider for him to be an x-factor on defense.
The Eagles struggled a bit on defense last season but Carter could be a quick fix to getting the organization back to the standard they held when they made the Super Bowl.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily