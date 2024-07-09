Brock Bowers to be Featured in EA College Football 25
Former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers to be featured in EA College Football 25.
The return of the college football video game is nearing it's debut and more information about the highly anticipated game continues to be released. Just recently, actual gameplay was released to fans and team ratins have also been shown as well. Now it has been announced that former college players will also be in the game and one former Georgia Bulldog will be one of them.
EA College Football announced that college football alumni will be included in the Ultimate Team mode and fans can get their hands on them by purchasing the MVP bundle. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of ten former college football stars to be included in the alumni pack list. Wide receiver AD Mitchell, another former Bulldog, was also included on the list but wearing his Texas uniform of course.
While there is a reasonable question to ask as to how Bowers is only rated as a 82 overall in the picture is worth mentioning, Georgia fans will likely just be excited that they can use one of the best tight ends in football history in the brand new video game.
EA Sports has methodically leaked out news about the video game to keep fans on their toes about the game. They have already released a trailer, new details about the game and now a list of the hardest stadiums to play in for the video game. Ruckus road game environments are part of what makes college football so great, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium was ranked inside of the top five for toughest stadiums to play in.
EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL.
