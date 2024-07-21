Georgia Football OT Amarius Mims Still Yet to Sign Contract with Cincinnati Bengals
Former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. According to reports, Mims is just one of four NFL draftees that have yet to sign his contract with the team that drafted him. The other three rookies without a contract are all Minnesota Vikings (JJ McCarthy, Dallas Turner, and Trey Benson).
The Bengals and Mims have until July 24th to sign the rookie contract if Mims wants to be able to practice at the begginning of training camp next week for the Bengals.
Amarius Mims was a must-have type of prospect out of Bleckley County High School in the 2021 recruiting class. The then 6'7. 315-pounder was not only the highest-rated in-state offensive lineman ever in the state of Georgia, but he's the highest-rated offensive tackle the Bulldogs have ever signed. He was a known commodity that chose Georgia over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.
After three years at Georgia, Mims carried a first-round draft projection, based mostly on the talents that made him a five-star in the first place. They don't make humans that look like Amarius Mims very often, in fact, he's really one of one. at 6'7.5", 330 pounds, Mims has less than 11% body fat and ran 5.07 in the 40-yard dash at Georgia.There's so much untapped potential at the forefront for NFL teams.
