Browns star Myles Garrett was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025. He was not however, named defensive driver of the year because of multiple traffic citations. Also, that is not real award.

Garrett's latest traffic citation happened in the early morning of Feb. 21 when the Wayne County Sheriff's Office allegedly caught Garrett driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone. It is his ninth citation since the Browns drafted him in 2017.

Garrett had attended the Miami (Ohio) game against Bowling Green in Oxford, Ohio, earlier in the evening. A few nights later, he was courtside at a Cavaliers game as a photographer. Earlier in the month, he was in Italy to support his girlfriend Chloe Kim at the Milan Cortina Games.

Early in the 2022 season, Garrett was taken to the hospital following a single-car accident shortly after Browns practice. He was ticketed for going 100 mph in a 60-mph zone after a Browns preseason game in August. Garrett did not want to talk about that incident with the press. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not seem pleased:

“Coming from a team leader, extremely disappointing," Stefanski said. "It’s been addressed with Myles, with the team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

Garrett signed a four year hundred and $60 million contract extension with the Browns last off-season. After he signed, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that he had challenged Garrett to "become a real leader of the team."

Garrett responded by breaking the NFL record with 23 sacks in '25, which brought his career total to 125 1/2. He is tied with Dwight Freeney for No. 20 all-time in NFL history. If he's healthy this year, he should move into the top 10.

