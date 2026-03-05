Albert Breer’s Mailbag: Likely Landing Spots for Malik Willis and Kyler Murray

Jump to a topic

You had submitted literally hundreds of questions for this week’s mailbag, and I appreciate it. Here are the ones I was able to get to during a busy, busy week …

Arizona Cardinals

From Spencer Vance (@VanceSpenc5000): Do you think Malik Willis ends up in Arizona?

Spencer, I can see why people think that’s on the table. Willis came up in Mike LaFleur’s style of offense and played for Mike’s brother, Matt, in Green Bay. He’s the sort of high-end bridge that could help get a team that’s picking high through in a year where there aren’t many highly-touted quarterbacks. But the financial reality here is the challenge

Arizona owes Kyler Murray $36.8 million for 2026, via the guarantees on the contract he signed in ’22. Presuming Murray does a league-minimum deal elsewhere, the Cardinals will only have $1.3 million of that alleviated. So they’ll likely be responsible for $35.5 million in cash, and that, plus more than $20 million in leftover prorated bonus money on the cap.

If the idea is to clean out the decks a bit in LaFleur’s first year, then it’d make sense to go with an economical option at quarterback, given the Cardinals’ existing fiscal commitments at the position heading into 2026. So, an affordable veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo (who LaFleur was with in Los Angeles and San Francisco) or even Joe Flacco (who he had with the Jets) may make more sense for the time being. We’ll see.

Miami Dolphins

From FinsUp, Bay Bay!! (@BillM013): What are your thoughts on our [Dolphins’] new front office hires? Thanks and [Fins up].

Thank you, FinsUp. I really like Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley for a few reasons.

The first is that they match perfectly with what the Dolphins were looking for: Top guys who’d be able to get a draft-and-develop machine going. Sullivan and Hafley were part of the NFL’s most consistent operation of the past three decades in Green Bay. Sullivan’s résumé mirrors Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s, and Gutekunst has been excellent over seven seasons in charge, with Sullivan by his side. And Hafley’s experience as a college head coach, along with time in the NFL, have given him opportunities in talent development.

So, as the Dolphins looked for people who could turn things around on that end (they’ve had the fewest picks in the league over the past four years, and struck out mightily in a couple of those draft cycles), it was easy to see why Sullivan and Hafley appealed to them.

Second, there’s synergy between the two. Sullivan has been helping Gutekunst draft and pursue veterans for Hafley’s system over the past two years. This now adds up to a GM knowing exactly what his head coach is looking for from a character and makeup standpoint, and from a football standpoint on defense. That means everyone can hit the ground running, rather than enduring an extended feeling-out period.

You never know how these hires will work out, but I like Miami’s logic.

San Francisco 49ers

From Kevin (@ThePrinceObvi): Appreciate your work @AlbertBreer! What rumblings are you hearing for the Niners!!??

Kevin, keep an eye on the receiver spot. Brandon Aiyuk is obviously on the way out, and it sure seems like Jauan Jennings is too. The Niners will return former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, and not a ton after that. There’s a developing young guy in Jacob Cowing, and an older vet in Demarcus Robinson. Help is needed, for sure.

Along those lines, I’ve heard they have an interest in both Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs on the free-agent market. And failing that, there’s a deep class in the draft, with Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. sticking out as a nice fit for San Francisco.

Tyler Linderbaum has attracted plenty of suitors. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens

From Shea Deignan (@SheaDubbD): As mysterious the Ravens 🐦‍⬛ are, what do you think they will do when it comes to free agency/draft if they are unable to sign [Tyler] Linderbaum?

Shea, I think it’s going to be tough to get Linderbaum signed. I’ve heard his camp is shooting for $25 million. And even if they don’t quite get there—$22 million or $23 million might be more realistic—there are plenty of potential suitors in the Lions, Bears, Giants, Browns and Chargers to drive the Ravens to a point where they might not be comfortable.

As for replacing him, this isn’t a great draft class at the center position. For that reason, I’d bet they at least try to stopgap the position with a veteran like Tyler Biadasz, so they don’t have to force anything in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings

From Seth Thomas (@SethHilgert): What’s going on in MN? Would like more KAM departure intel. Will Greenard, [Jonathan] Allen, [J.J.] McCarthy and [Jordan] Addison all be traded by the Vikings? Competitive rebuild? And is Murray a lock to be their 2026 starting QB?

I think a lot of the issues with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are out there, but I’d say that, despite the wonky timing, this wasn’t a haphazard decision. It was brewing for well over a year. It was good to see Adofo-Mensah find a soft landing back in San Francisco.

As for the rest of your question, I sense that Minnesota is Kyler Murray’s preference, and that the Vikings are mulling their options. I’d love to see what Kevin O’Connell would be able to do with Murray. I think J.J. McCarthy will be on the Vikings’ roster next year, competing with another quarterback to start. Jonathan Greenard’s fate will depend on whether another team is willing to give him a raise and meet Minnesota’s price (probably a Day 2 price). Jordan Addison is the wild card to me, given his contract situation.

There are other moving parts here, too, like T.J. Hockenson. There’s a lot of business to be done for O’Connell and Rob Brzezinski.

Chicago Bears

From Hunter Gudyka (@HunterGudyka): What is the Bears’ big splash if there is one? Do they target Linderbaum or do they go after an edge like Hendrickson or Crosby? Or the latter, where they address depth and look forward to next offseason where they can free up almost $50 million cutting Sweat, Jarrett and Odeyingbo?

Hunter, well, they already dealt away DJ Moore , and have put Tremaine Edmunds out there. These are moves to clear cap space and the cash budget, allowing the Bears to work on getting some other guys under the tent. Two players that I’ve heard they’ve at least looked into are, indeed, Maxx Crosby and Tyler Linderbaum.

Either way, I think their pursuits will be targeted and limited. They’ve got a good roster on hand. Finding a left tackle who can fill in while Ozzy Trapilo heals is one need. Center is, obviously, another. But they can afford to put a lot of eggs in one or two baskets. We’ll see if they wind up going home with one of those big baskets over the next week or so.

Kansas City Chiefs

From Henry Matthews (@henrymHuss26H): What are the Chiefs’ free agency goals before the draft? Do you think it’s to find one of a pass rusher/running back/receiver or corner??

Henry, running back is a big one to keep an eye on. I expect that they’ll at least make a run at Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and add a veteran position in any case, given that they can’t necessarily count on Jeremiyah Love being there at No. 9. There’s not a ton of depth at the position in the draft (outside of Love’s teammate Jadarian Price) beyond him.

If the Chiefs wind up with Walker, then that would free them up to take a receiver (Carnell Tate?), edge rusher (Rueben Bain Jr.?) or corner (Mansoor Delane) at No. 9. Or, maybe they even think about a Travis Kelce successor in Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq.

From Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53): Does the Trent McDuffie trade make it more likely the Chiefs keep Jaylen Watson or Bryan Cook?

Andrew, I don’t think so. I’ve heard Watson could get over $15 million per year, and Cook likely lands right around that. The Chiefs, behind DC Steve Spagnuolo and secondary coach Dave Merritt, have done a really good job developing those positions, and my guess is they reluctantly walk away from a couple of players they like because of it.

Remember, those two, who came up through the pipeline, were once part of such decisions on guys like L’Jarius Sneed and Justin Reid.

Quarterback-needy teams will likely jump at the opportunity to get Kyler Murray at the minimum. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kyler Murray

From Shedrick Carter (@shedrickcarter2): Hearing that Atlanta could be interested in Kyler Murray. What are the top teams interested in Murray and the likelihood he lands with that team?

The obvious one, as we said earlier, is Minnesota. Who else? Well, the Jets could potentially give him a shot to start, and the Dolphins might be interested. Getting him at the minimum for a year would make sense for a team carrying all the Tua Tagovailoa money into 2026 (after presumably cutting him). The Colts and Falcons are in a separate category.

If the Colts re-sign Daniel Jones, both teams will have rehabbing quarterbacks who will have to really push to be back for the opener, and quarterback-friendly head coaches with strong development track records. So if Murray goes to either, he’d get starter reps through spring and summer, perhaps an opportunity to play early in the year, and the chance to reset under Shane Steichen or Kevin Stefanski.

Which wouldn’t be the worst thing (and I have heard Murray has interest in Indy).

Tyler Linderbaum

From Conor (@DaWheels_1): Where is Linderbaum going?

Conor, as I said earlier, the Ravens would like to keep him, and I see the Lions, Bears, Chargers, Giants and Browns as teams that should be in the fight to get him.

Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne Jr.

From ARP Reez (@Reez_Delaghetto): Most likely landing spots for Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne Jr.?

ARP, I think Walker will have a healthy market, with the Chiefs, Broncos and Giants among the teams trying to wrestle him from the Seahawks. And Etienne could wind up at over $10 million per year, and could fit with a team like the Saints.

Los Angeles Chargers

From ⚡️ (@HarbaughsBolts): How aggressive do you think the Chargers will be on Linderbaum?

I think the Chargers will be looking at a lot of options at the interior offensive line positions in general. GM Joe Hortiz was part of drafting Linderbaum in Baltimore, and center is a very important position in Mike McDaniel’s offense. But I do think they’ll be looking at what makes the most sense for improving between the tackles in general, an equation that could include names like Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joel Bitonio.

Las Vegas Raiders

From Tanner (@Tanner23062): Could the Maxx Crosby drama drag into next week or will we have a definitive answer on what the Raiders will do with him before free agency opens up?

Tanner, it’d be best for everyone to have closure by Monday. The reason why is pretty simple. For the Raiders, once you get past Monday, teams are spending, cash and cap budgets are being filled, and needs are being addressed, which will take suitors off the market. Sure, you could have someone who strikes out in free agency and gets desperate thereafter, but you can’t count on that. And as for the other teams, it’d be best for them to know whether that need is filled before Trey Hendrickson, Jaelan Phillips and others come off the market.

That said, if the Raiders don’t get their price, they don’t have to do anything.

Detroit Lions

From DLFP (@DLFPtweets): With free agency negotiations opening soon, which unrestricted free agents are the Detroit Lions reportedly showing serious interest in or targeting this offseason?

DLFP, I think the offensive line would be one area to look at.

Adam Peters

From Deuce_Redzone (@redzoneinthelab): Comparing Adam Peters’s first two years with the Commanders to his time in San Francisco, how confident are you in his approach to Day 3 of the draft #Commanders

Much of the Niners’ core over Peters’s years there was built outside the first round of the draft, which should give you confidence that he can hit on later picks. And, obviously, that’ll be put to the test this year, with the team holding only two picks in the first four rounds.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated