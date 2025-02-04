Former Georgia Bulldogs in Super Bowl LIX Offer Praises For Kirby Smart
See what the Dawgs in the Super Bowl had to say about the respect they had for their former head coach.
The week of Super Bowl LIX has arrived as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Atlanta to begin their preparations for the big game. Despite playing in a city hundreds of miles away from the state of Georgia, the Eagles of become quite popular with Georgia Bulldog fans as they have routinely drafted Bulldogs in recent NFL Drafts. Currently, there are six former Bulldogs on the Eagles roster, many of whom played in the 2021 national championship game.
During media availability sessions for the Super Bowl, some Eagles players were prompted to share their thoughts on their former head coach Kirby Smart. Each player who was asked offered nothing but positive thoughts on their time with Coach Smart and the Bulldogs' program.
"He's one of the greatest coaches I have ever been around," said Eagles defensive back Kelee Ringo. Ringo was an integral part of Georgia's back-to-back national title run and helped the Dawgs secure victory in 2021 with his game-sealing "chip six". "He's special, man. He will treat you like no other," added Nolan Smith, who was praised for his leadership abilities during his time at Georgia. Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis also added a heartfelt statement and expressed his gratitude for his time with the program. "I wouldn't be here without him," said Davis. "He's done a lot for us."
Davis, Ringo, Smith, and the rest of the former Dawgs in the Super Bowl will look to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
