Former Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Damon Wilson Commits to Missouri
A former Georgia Bulldog has announced his transfer destination ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson has announced that he will be transferring to the Missouri Tigers ahead of the 2025 college football season. The former 4-star prospect from Venice, Florida was heavily recruited by Ohio State before his commitment to the University of Georgia. However, it appears that Wilson will be finishing his career with the Missouri Tigers despite there being belief he would be heading to Ohio State.
Wilson was a major contributor to the Bulldogs' defense during the 2024 season, tallying 13 tackles, three sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. His departure from the Bulldogs' roster was one of the more unexpected entries from Georgia this season and his presence will be missed in 2025.
While Wilson's departure certainly stings, the Bulldogs' 2025 roster is beginning to shape up nicely. The Dawgs inked the nation's third-best class and have made some impressive additions during the offseason's transfer portal window.
