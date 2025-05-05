Former Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Announces Transfer Portal Destination
A former defensive back for the Georgia Bulldogs has found their next destination in the college football transfer portal.
As the spring portal window winds down, numerous players have begun finding their new homes and announcing the school in which they will continue their college football careers. One of the latest players to announce their next destination is defensive back Chris Peal, who announced that they will be transferring to Syracuse ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Peal was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 signing class and was expected to be an excellent addition to the Dawgs defensive back room. Unfortunately, the opportunity to see the field as a starter never presented itself, and Peal elected to enter the transfer portal in April.
Peal's decision to join the Orange makes a lot of sense, as the current Syracuse head coach is Fran Brown, who served as the Bulldogs' defensive back coach from 2022-2023 and played an integral role in his recruitment to the University of Georgia.
Peal is now one of many former Bulldogs to transfer to Syracuse and the Orange have created a miniature pipeline of Georgia players since Brown arrived in 2024. Syracuse will open their 2025 college football season in Atlanta as they play the Tennessee Volunteers in a neutral matchup.
