Former Georgia Football Head Coach Presented with Prestigious Award
Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt has been named the recipient of the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Heart of a Champion award.
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt is no longer serving as a head coach in college football, but he continues to make a positive impact in the sport. On Thursday, it was announced that Richt was the recipient of the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Heart of a Champion award. The Heart of a Champion Award recognizes individuals whose notable contributions and positive influence have helped define the way we experience sports; and whose life exemplifies characteristics for which Coach Bryant was known, including integrity, perseverance, determination and grit.
Here is what Coach Richt had to say:
"I am honored beyond measure to be chosen for the Bear Bryant Heart of a Champion Award," said Richt. "Coach Bryant's legacy is one of unmatched integrity, and leading with integrity was a primary goal of mine during my coaching career. To build a championship program on the field, you need to build a good team, and that starts with building good men. It was a privilege to serve the men I coached and it is a privilege to continue to serve today."
Richt earned his first head coaching job at the University of Georgia in 2001. He would hold that posotion all the way into the 2015 season. At Georgia, Richt had a record of 145-51 where he won two SEC titles, five division titles and was named SEC Coach of the Year twice as well.
“Coach Richt is an incredible example of leadership on and off the field,“ said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association chief executive officer. “His work elevated all those around him - a fitting honor to the coaching legacy established by Paul “Bear” Bryant - and his presence is deeply missed in his retirement. The culminating event where this year’s award will be presented gives college football fans the opportunity to fuel the mission of the American Heart Association in his memory.”
