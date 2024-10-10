Former Georgia Football Player Signed by Green Bay Packers
Former Georgia tight end John Fitzpatrick has been signed by the Green Bay Packers.
Much like college football, the NFL season is now in full-swing but that hasn't stopped organizations from making roster moves. The latest one being the Green Bay Packers signing former Georgia football tight end John Fitzpatrick off of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. This is partly due to Packer tight end Luke Musgrave dealing with an ankle injury.
This is the second former Bulldog to be signed by an NFL team off of the Falcons' practice squad. Earlier in the season, defensive lineman Zion Logue, who was drafted by the Falcons this year, was signed by the Buffalo Bills off of the practice squad. The Falcons drafted Fitzpatrick in the 2022 NFL draft in the sixth round with the 213th overall pick.
Fitzpatrick spent four seasons at Georgia before making the jump to the NFL. During those seasons, Fitzpatrick racked up 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. The former Georgia tight end is predominantly known for his impact as a blocker as that is what allowed him to see the field during his college career. He may not make the flashy plays as a receiver, but Fitzpatrick has proven his value on the football field at both the collegiate and professional level.
