Former Georgia Football Player Waived by Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Williams

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kearis Jackson (5) runs the ball up the middle in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports
Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has been waived by the Tennessee Titans.

With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are starting to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL and it was announced on Tuesday that he had been waived by the team.

In 2023, Jackson played in two games for Titans and returned six punts for a total of 48 yards. He was a valuable special teams member for the organization a season ago, however it appears the team does not see a fit for him on the roster this season.

Jackson was a reliable member of Georgia's football team over his five-year career. He finished his college career with 74 receptions, 1,107 yards and four touchdowns. His best season with the Bulldogs came in 2020 when he finished with 36 receptions, 514 yards and three touchdowns. The former Bulldog brings a lot of experience with him and that might be what gets him onto his next roster if he continues his trek in the NFL.

