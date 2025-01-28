Former Georgia Greats Hint at Documentary on Social Media
A pair of Georgia Bulldog legends have hinted at a supposed documentary on their social medias.
In the long and illustrious history of athletics, there have been numerous duos that have grown into legends for their accomplishments. Names such as Jordan and Pippen, Gronk and Brady, or Shaq and Kobe have all etched their names into history with their legendary status.
But while the lifespan of a college athlete does not usually last as long as a professional career, there is one college football tandem that has reached a legendary status. The running back pair of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel is one of the most dominant rushing duos in all of college football history, and their accomplishments may be shown in a documentary in the near future.
In a joint social media post with Michel, Chubb, and the Georgia Bulldogs a photo of what appeared to be a poster for a documentary. In addition to an apparent poster, a handful of photos of Michel and Chubb seemingly being filmed as part of the documentary.
While there does not seem to be a confirmation of the documentary and details as to when or how fans can watch remain extremely limited. More information around the hihgly talented running back duo will likely be made available in the near future.
