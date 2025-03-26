Former Georgia Wide Receiver Rara Thomas Transfer Destination Revealed
Former Georgia football wide receiver Rara Thomas has signed with Troy out of the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs, just like any other football program, had multiple players enter the transfer portal this offseason and join another team. Well, another name has joined that list as wide receiver Rara Thomas announced he has signed with Troy.
Thomas was arrested last summer on multiple counts of family violence charges, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the team.
After sitting out the entire 2024 college football season, eventually Thomas' attorney said the case had been resolved. Thomas then entered the portal in the December and now will play for his third college football team in his career.
“We were able to resolve Rara Thomas’ case in Athens-Clarke County today,” Thomas’ attorney, Kim Stephens said. “All felony and family violence charges were dismissed. Mr. Thomas entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to end this case without admitting any criminal wrongdoing to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Mr. Thomas was sentenced to 24 months of probation under Georgia’s First Offender Act, so he does not have any conviction in this case.”
Thomas joined the Bulldogs' roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season where he caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown. He was dismissed prior to the Bulldogs' 2024 season due to his pending legal charges and entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.
