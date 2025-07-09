Four Georgia Football Players That Could Make a Surprise Impact in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs have had one of the most talented rosters year in and year out for most of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach. With such an uncanny influx of talent, they have become a hub for NFL rosters and show no signs of slowing down.
Whether they played the bulk of snaps or played sparingly, Georgia’s roster is full of players who can make an impact whenever their time is called. Here are some players who might surprisingly make an impact for the Bulldogs in 2025.
London Humphreys, Wide Receiver:
One of the biggest changes for the Bulldogs is their makeover in the receiving room. With new additions like Noah Thomas, Zachariah Branch, and the multitude of freshmen entering the 2025 season, there are quite a few questions as to who will take charge of a receiving room who for what it’s worth, struggled in 2024.
One name that could be one of the unsung heroes for the Bulldogs this season is London Humphreys, who transferred to Georgia from Vanderbilt before the 2024 season. He made an explosive entrance to his Bulldog career after catching a drag route and taking it in for a 40-yard touchdown. Despite the early success, he had limited production and ended the season with less than 300 receiving yards. His route running and speed could be the catalyst for a much-improved air attack.
Sacovie White, Wide Receiver:
Last season, Sacovie White only appeared in three games and tallied four catches on the season. Now one of the most familiar receivers in the Bulldogs' offense, he comes into his second year on the roster with the opportunity to make a major impact in 2025. His speed and frame make him an ideal threat in the slot, which will likely also. After a productive spring of football, the Cartersville native is trending to be a factor for the Bulldogs. Along with Zachariah Branch, who transferred from USC in January, White cements Georgia’s depth at the slot position.
Demello Jones, Cornerback:
Perhaps no position for Georgia has been discussed like the defensive back room, and specifically at cornerback. With Daniel Harris and Daylan Everette returning as the predicted starters in 2025, much of the discussion has been centered around the chances of Ellis Robinson IV making his debut as a starting corner. However, incoming sophomore Demello Jones is a name to watch for. Jones is a physical corner who loves football and looks every bit the part.
The product of Swainsboro, GA, received praise from coach Smart on his progress made during spring practice, which led him to getting a lot of snaps during the spring game. If Jones is called on to play critical snaps for the Bulldogs in 2025, don’t be surprised if he performs like a seasoned veteran.
Zion Branch, Safety:
Zion Branch transferred to Georgia in January along with his brother Zachariah. Despite playing in a crowded room of safeties (three total grabbed in the winter portal), Branch made quite the impression during spring practice and fit in well with the Bulldogs despite his limited time on the roster. Coach Smart noted that Zion has an immense love for football and that he looks impressive in stature while on the field.
While KJ Bolden is likely returning as a starter at safety and Jonele Aguero filling out the STAR position, Branch has the chance to take the bulk of snaps at the other safety position. Whether as a deep safety or playing the hybrid STAR, Zion Branch is poised to make his impact as one of Georgia’s most important players in 2025.
