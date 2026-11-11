Fox Sports Analyst Makes Giant Statement About No. 1 Ranked Georgia Football After Dominant Ole Miss Win

ATHENS - Does the national championship this season run through Georgia football?

After embarrassing the Ole Miss Rebels in their own stadium, the new top-ranked team in college football has everyone talking. The rat poison is real, and everyone is sending it Georgia's way. The Bulldogs are playing their best football at the right time and have a chance to continue their success against a ranked Missouri Tiger team this weekend in Athens.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt had a lot to say about the Georgia Bulldogs this week on The Joel Klatt Show.

"The National Championship and College Football goes through Georgia this year," Klatt told his listeners. "Georgia's the most dominant team in college football this year. The game that they just played on Saturday night was complete and it was dominant. They have one bad game on the heels of an emotional win on the road against Alabama, and a game in which they lost and turned the football over and had some silly penalties."

The national championship runs through Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MDr2HMuwr9 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) November 10, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Georgia's floor is so high", Klatt added. "They're incredibly talented on defense. Trinidad Chambliss is fantastic. and he had no chance. They're able to create success in the passing game because they run the football. Even throwing the football on face downs on schedule, so much easier as a quarterback than throwing the football on passing downs. they don't have to do that as much. Now they can, and they do, and I think Gunner's a good player. But this is a defense, run game team. The floor is ridiculously high. I don't think you can win the national championship or go to the national championship without beating Georgia."

Those are big words coming from someone who mainly covers the Big 10. But Klatt understands football, and he knows there isn't a single team in the country right now playing on Georgia's level.

The Dawgs are running the ball effectively, rushing for over 215 yards in each of their last two games. They've also got consistent quarterback play from Gunner Stockton who has yet to turn the ball over since the Auburn game.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by star linebacker Chris Cole who is playing like one of the best overall players in college football. They've living in the backfield and are coming off a game against Ole Miss where they secured five sacks and forced multiple turnovers.

This Georgia team is extremely well-coached, they're player-led, have arguably the best offensive line in the game, and are clicking in every way right now. The Dawgs have one of the most efficient offenses and complete defenses you'll find across college football. They're the favorite to win it all, and it's easy to see why.

Joel Klatt gets it, and he's one of many who are jumping back on the Georgia bandwagon.