Fran Brown Answers the Number One Thing He Learned from Kirby Smart and Georgia
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown answers what the number one thing he learned from Kirby Smart.
Since taking the head coaching job at Georgia, Kirby Smart's coaching tree has rapidly grown over the years. Names like Sam Pittman and Dan Lanning have accepted head coaching jobs at power four programs after their stop with the Bulldogs and Fran Brown joined the list last year.
After coaching defensive backs at Georgia, Brown accepted the head coaching job at Syracuse and helped lead the Orange to a 10 win season in his first year. Brown spent just two seasons at Georgia before making the jump to a head coaching gig.
Despite his time in Athens being short, Brown learned a lot from the likes of Smart and the rest of the coaching staff. In an interview with Adam Breneman, Brown answered what the number one thing he learned at Georgia was.
"Every day counts," Brown said. "[Kirby] Smart treated every day like that was the most important day and don't look forward to nothing else. I don't know a practice that he didn't take seriously. I couldn't stop hearing my name on the microphone. He's on the microphone, "Fran, what the f*** are they doing?" That's all you heard all day. I went in there knowing because he would tell me, "I don't need you to be soft if I'm coming at you." I'm like, coach, I don't care what you say to me. Cause he coaches the coaches hard, and he's intense about it and he coaches you hard to see how much your players want to play for you. You're just held accountable all the time."
Brown helped Georgia win their second consecutive national title in 2022 and the Bulldogs finished ninth in the country in passing defense in 2023. Now he is helping revamp Syracuse's football program, and just one year into his new role, he is off to a hot start.
