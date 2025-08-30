Georgia Bulldogs Starter Expected to Return From Injury For Matchup Against Marshall
A major Georgia Bulldogs contributor is expected to return from injury for the Dawgs' week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their first kickoff for the 2025 season as they prepare for their contest with the Marshall Thundering Herd. As anticipation for this week one matchup reaches an all-time high, the Bulldogs have received some excellent news.
Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson has been listed as the first-string punter on the Bulldogs' official pregame depth chart. This suggests that the Australian punter is expected to make his return after suffering an injury to his knee during the 2024 season.
Thanks to his booming kicks and social media antics, Thorson has become a fan favorite amongst Georgia fans and is arguably one of the more entertaining personalities off the field. His 2024 season was unfortunately cut short after he suffered a devastating knee injury in Georgia's overtime victory over Texas in the SEC Championship.
While the official depth chart doesn't necessarily guarantee that the Bulldogs' punter will make his return this Saturday, it is an excellent sign for Georgia fans and means that Thorson's return is extremely close.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
