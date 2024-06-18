George Pickens Selected as Threat to Break NFL Record
Former Georgia wide receiver and Pittsburgh Steeler receiver George Pickens is listed as a threat to break this NFL single-season record.
Georgia's football program has had former players emerge into stars in the NFL over the years. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been one of the best at his position, running back Nick Chubb has dominated and linebacker Roquan Smith is one of the best in the game. But wide receiver George Pickens is one of the most recent examples and he has been listed as a candidate to break an NFL record.
NFL.com released their five biggest threats to break the single-season receiving yards record and Pickens came in at number four in the top five. Here is what the article said about the former Georgia Bulldog:
"Though the Steelers will adhere to a run-centric offensive approach under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Pickens could light up the stat sheet as the big-play specialist on the perimeter. The third-year pro has averaged nearly 17 yards per catch for his career, including a league-leading 18.1 yards per catch in 2023 with a revolving door at quarterback. With Justin Fields potentially being significant upgrades over their predecessors, the Steelers’ top playmaker could see his numbers spike as the focal point of a passing game committed to pushing the ball down the field."
In two years in the NFL, Pickens has racked up 1,941 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns and 115 receptions. He has quickly become a star in not only the city of Pittsburgh but in the NFL as well.
