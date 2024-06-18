Three Former Bulldogs Make Top 100 NFL Players List
Three former Georgia Bulldogs have the top 100 NFL players list.
Georgia's football program pumped in another eight players into the NFL draft this offseason. That now brings them to a total of 33 players drafted over the last three years, and the program now has some of the top players in the league representing them. At least that's what the latest top 100 NFL players list shows.
CBS sports' Pete Prisco revealed his top 100 players list and three former Bulldogs made the cut. Prisco had linebacker Roquan Smith listed at No. 40, defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No. 93 and George Pickens at No. 68 Here is what he had to say about each former Bulldog:
Smith: "Since coming over to the Ravens in a trade from Chicago in 2022, he has become a big-time playmaker on their defense. He can really run, which shows up on tape. He's also a good blitzer. (Last season: No. 76)"
Pickens: "He had 63 catches in an offense that struggled to get good quarterback play last season. But the most impressive number was his 18.1 yards-per-catch average. He is a big-play threat any time he is on the field and improved quarterback play will help him. (Last season: NR)"
Carter: "He started the 2023 season as a player who could dominate the minute he stepped onto the field as a rookie. But he tailed off some in the second half, which was a concern. He can be a dominant inside player and one of the best in the game if focused. (Last season: NR)"
At the rate that Georgia has siphoned players into the professional football league, it's only reasonable to think that they will only continue to add more players to these types of lists. Especially when looking ahead at the number of players Georgia could have selected in the 2025 draft class.
