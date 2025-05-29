Georgia 2025 Schedule - Kickoff Times Revealed for Non-Conference Slate
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their SEC title in 2025 and a large portion of their schedule now has official start times thanks to the latest news from the University.
The following is a statement released from UGA Athletics:
*The Bulldogs’ season opener on Aug. 30 in Athens versus Marshall on Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. and televised by ESPN. The Bulldogs won the only other game between the two schools in 2004 (13-3 in Athens).
*Georgia will play host to Austin Peay on Sept. 6 and that contest will be at 3:30 and streamed on ESPN+/SECN+. Georgia has played Austin Peay one other time, topping the Governors 45-0 in Athens in 2018.
*The next week on Sept. 13, the Bulldogs will play their SEC opener at Tennessee and ABC will televise the matchup at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games over the Volunteers, including the last four in Knoxville, Tenn.
*The traditional showdown between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 1 will again be at 3:30 p.m. and featured on ABC. Georgia is 7-1 versus the Gators since 2017 after besting UF 34-20 in 2024.
*The Bulldogs will conclude the regular season against Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 28. The matchup will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. and ABC will also televise this battle. The Bulldogs’ seventh consecutive victory over the Yellow Jackets came last year during an eight-overtime win in Athens.
The kickoff times for the SEC Scheduled games will likely be determined during the season as ESPN has the opportunity to flex the schedule for optimal selection.
