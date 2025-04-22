Georgia Bulldog Fans Clamoring For Former Football Player to Receive a Statue
The Georgia Bulldogs fanbase has begun campaigning to give this former football player their own statue.
College football is a sport with numerous iconic traditions and larger-than-life moments that remain etched in the brains of a fanbase's mind for years. Along with iconic moments and traditions, the sport is home to some key players that help tell the story of one of the greatest sports in the world.
As a way to maintain the legend of certain figures, respective schools will typically erect a statue or even retire a jersey to help ensure that a player reaches "football immortality". According to the latest trends on social media, fans of the Georgia Bulldogs believe there is one player in particular who is deserving of this honor.
Recently, a handful of members within the Bulldogs' fanbase have begun claiming former quarterback Stetson Bennett deserves a statue. The movement has even gained steam on a handful of notable social media platforms and has resulted in a litany of Dawgs voicing their support for the idea.
Bennett, a former walk-on was the team's starting quarterback for both the Dawgs' national title victories in 2021 and 2022. Along with one of the most illustrious trophy cases in Bulldogs history, the quarterback's story of resilience and self-belief has become legendary amongst college football fans. Especially those who reside in Athens, Georgia.
While Bennett's story and legacy certainly make him a legend within the sport, plans to erect a statue in his honor around "The Classic City" have yet to be announced. However, a continued outcry from Bulldog fans could help inspire a decision someday.
