Georgia Bulldog Players Who Will Need to Step Up in the Absence of DL Jordan Hall
With DL Jordan Hall expected to miss Saturday's contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, here are some other Dawgs who could potentially step up.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some rather unfortunate news earlier this week, as defensive lineman Jordan Hall was officially listed as "OUT" ahead of the Bulldogs' week 11 matchup against Mississippi State.
Hall, who has been battling lower leg injuries for the majority of his career, suffered what appeared to be another lower leg injury during Georgia's dramatic victory over the Florida Gators last week. Following the game, head coach Kirby Smart provided a rather ominous update for Hall's return.
"Jordan [Hall] will be out for some time, not sure how long," said Smart. Additional details surrounding Hall's status and timetable regarding his return has yet to be announced.
Hall was one of Georgia's biggest contributors to the Bulldogs' interior defensive line this season. The Jacksonville, Florida, native accounted for 12 total tackles and was an extremely reliable force within the run game.
With the junior defensive lineman expected to miss some time this season, the Bulldogs will now look to other players within the room to fill Hall's void. As the Bulldogs look to adapt in the wake of Hall's absence, here are some players who will need to step up in the meantime.
Players Who Will Need to Step Up in the Abscence of Jordan Hall
Elijah Griffin
Though he is just a freshman, Elijah Griffin has already impressed heavily with his play style and has garnered praise from coaches and teammates. With Hall injured, Griffin may have an excellent opportunity to create a name for himself over the next stretch of games.
Nnamdi Ogboko
Nnamdi Ogboko is another name to pay attention to throughout this stretch, as the young defensive lineman also took reps against Florida in the wake of Hall's injury. The Durham, North Carolina native stands a 6-foot-4, and has a frame extremely similar to many interior defensive linemen in Athens.
Nassir Johnson
Johnson is another player set to see a reps increase in the wake of Hall's injury is Nassir Johnson. Who has already taken a handful of meaningful snaps this season and could also become a mainstay on the interior defensive line.
JJ Hanne
With one of the more interesting backgrounds on this year's roster, Hanne hails from Berlin, Germany, and has been praised by coaches and teammates for his high motor and skill set. It should not come as a surprise if his snaps see a massive uptick throughout the remainder of the regular season.
As the 2025 season continues, the Bulldogs will look to mitigate injuries and remain as healthy as possible in hopes of making their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Dawgs will be back in action this Saturday, November 8th, as they take on Mississippi State.