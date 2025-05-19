Georgia Bulldogs' 2022 Roster Listed as One of Greatest College Teams of the 2000's
The Georgia Bulldogs 2022 season has been listed as one of the greatest college football teams of the 2000s.
The turn of the century has brought forth numerous changes and fantastic moments in the sport of college football. Amongst the many moments are a handful of star-studded rosters that have reached a legendary status.
According to The Athletic, one of the teams that has achieved this legendary status is the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs roster. The Dawgs came in seventh in a list that ranked the top 25 teams of the 2000s and was one of two teams in the last five seasons to be ranked this high.
Georgia's 2022 season was iconic for Georgia fans and provided Dawgnation with some incredible moments. Along with a national championship and an undefeated season, the Bulldogs were able to handle a No.1 ranked Tennessee team at home, take home an SEC Championship, and win one of the most memorable College Football Playoff games ever with their one-point victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.
Along with numerous magnificent games, Georgia's 2022 roster also boasted some exceptionally talented players. The likes of Jalen Carter, Brock Bowers, Broderick Jones, Nolan Smith, and Amarius Mims, who would all be eventual first-round selections in the NFL Draft greatly contributed to the team's success.
The Bulldogs will hope to recreate the successes of their 2022 roster as they prepare for their 2025 college football season. The Dawgs have a grueling schedule, however, as they are set to play Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss during the regular season.
