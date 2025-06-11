Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commit Justice Fitzpatrick Officially Shuts Down Commitment
A major commit in the Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class has shut down his commitment process.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some positive news on the recruiting trail earlier this week as highly touted prospect Justice Fitzpatrick announced that he will be shutting down his recruitment after committing to the University of Georgia.
Fitzpatrick is rated a four-star recruit, the 47th-best player in the country, the third-best cornerback in the class, and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida. He is the younger brother of NFL safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. A notable name known as Kirby Smart recruited M. Fitzpatrick to Alabama prior to him taking the head coaching job at Georgia.
Along with Fitzpatrick, Bulldogs commit Brady Marchese also announced that he would be shutting down his recruitment intending to sign with Georgia. The news of Fitzpatrick and Marchese locking in their commitments is an excellent sign for Georgia which is looking to sign another top-5 class during the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Georgia now has 12 players committed in the upcoming class. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is the headliner of the group and as the list grows for the Dawgs, it looks like they are setting up to land another top-three class this year.
The Bulldogs will continue to host a litany of athletes on official visits over the next few weekends. In typical Georgia fashion, they have capitalized on those opportunities and picked up multiple commits.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
