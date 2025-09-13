Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Announce Captains For Week Three Matchup With Tennessee Volunteers

The Georgia Bulldogs have announced who the team's captains will be for their week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) arrives before the start of the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) arrives before the start of the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers and are looking to begin the season 3-0 for the tenth consecutive time under head coach Kirby Smart.

As the Dawgs prepare for their 3:30 kickoff, the team has officially announced who their four captains will be for the matchup. Linebacker CJ Allen, offensive lineman Drew Bobo, tight end Oscar Delp, and Christen Miller will be representing the Dawgs as captains this afternoon.

With a win today, Georgia will have rattled off nine straight victories over the Volunteers and will have won five consecutive matchups in Neyland Stadium. A feat the program has never accomplished.

Georgia vs Tennessee Official Injury Report

Georgia:

  • Juan Gaston OL, Questionable
  • Ethan Barbour TE, OUT
  • Chase Linton DL, OUT
  • Thomas Blackshear WR, OUT

Tennessee:

  • Jermod McCoy CB, OUT
  • Rickey Gibson CB, OUT
  • Daevin Hobbs DL, OUT
  • Tyree Weathersby DL, Questionable 
  • Hunter Barnes RB, Questionable 
  • Jaxson Moi DL, Questionable
  • David Sanders OL, Questionable

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

