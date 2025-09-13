Georgia Bulldogs Announce Captains For Week Three Matchup With Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs have announced who the team's captains will be for their week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just hours away from their week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers and are looking to begin the season 3-0 for the tenth consecutive time under head coach Kirby Smart.
As the Dawgs prepare for their 3:30 kickoff, the team has officially announced who their four captains will be for the matchup. Linebacker CJ Allen, offensive lineman Drew Bobo, tight end Oscar Delp, and Christen Miller will be representing the Dawgs as captains this afternoon.
With a win today, Georgia will have rattled off nine straight victories over the Volunteers and will have won five consecutive matchups in Neyland Stadium. A feat the program has never accomplished.
Georgia vs Tennessee Official Injury Report
Georgia:
- Juan Gaston OL, Questionable
- Ethan Barbour TE, OUT
- Chase Linton DL, OUT
- Thomas Blackshear WR, OUT
Tennessee:
- Jermod McCoy CB, OUT
- Rickey Gibson CB, OUT
- Daevin Hobbs DL, OUT
- Tyree Weathersby DL, Questionable
- Hunter Barnes RB, Questionable
- Jaxson Moi DL, Questionable
- David Sanders OL, Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily