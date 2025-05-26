Georgia Bulldogs Boast Two Top 15 Tight Ends for the 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a pair of the nation's best tight ends in the 2025 college football season.
The modern age of college football has revolutionized how the sport is played and has placed an extra emphasis on certain positions. One of those positions is the tight end position. Recently, a dominant tight end that is effective in both blocking and receiving has been a catalyst for many national championship teams.
Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs are expected to have two of the nation's best heading into the 2025 college football season. According to Sports Grid, Georgia tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie were both ranked inside the top 15 in the country, with Delp being ranked 9th and Luckie ranked 12th.
The tight-end duo was a large component of Georgia's passing game last year. During the 2024 season, Luckie and Delp combined for nearly 600 receiving yards and a total of eight touchdowns. Following the departure of numerous contributors to the NFL the duo will be expected to have much larger roles this upcoming season.
Delp and Luckie's potential to become a one-two punch for Georgia's offense could help the Bulldogs' offensive identity become similar to the days when both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington were on the roster.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs are set to host The Marshall Thundering Herd in their first game of the season. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs.
