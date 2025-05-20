Georgia Bulldogs Could See Multiple Win Streaks End in 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs could see multiple winning streaks end during their 2025 college football season.
Since the turn of the decade, the Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as one of college football's most dominant teams and have boasted some massive accolades over the past few seasons. And though the Dawgs' 2024 season was not the standard that Georgia fans have grown used to, the Bulldogs still possess a handful of impressive win streaks.
But as the dynamic of college football shifts, winning has become harder and harder to do. Thus, greatly increasing the difficulty of maintaining win streaks. As the Bulldogs approach their 2025 regular season, a handful of their notable win streaks could be in jeopardy.
The Kirby Smart era has seen the Bulldogs take control of multiple Georgia rivalries. Thanks to a major advancement in talent, the Dawgs have rattled off at least four consecutive wins against Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia Tech. But maintaining win streaks in college football has proved to not be an easy task.
In addition to winning, in general, becoming more difficult, each of the Bulldogs' opponents has taken major strides since their winning streaks began. Plus, Georgia will face none of the four formerly mentioned opponents in Athens this season.
The Bulldogs are still one of college football's most talented teams and will likely be favored in the majority of their games this season. But with so many active win streaks heading into a difficult 2025 season, it's fair to say that at least one of these major win streaks is in jeopardy.
Notable Georgia Bulldog Win Streaks Heading into 2025
- 7 consecutive wins over Georgia Tech (Tied for longest Georgia streak in series history)
- 4 consecutive wins over Florida (Longest Georgia streak in 30 years)
- 8 consecutive wins over Auburn (2nd longest Georgia streak in series history)
- 9 consecutive wins over Tennessee (longest Georgia streak in series history)
- 32 consecutive wins at home (longest active streak in FBS/longest streak in program history)
