Georgia Bulldogs Currently Given Second-Best Odds to Win 2025 National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have the second-best odds to win this year's college football national championship.
The 2025 college football season is underway as teams across the country prepare for their week three matchups. With nearly 20% of the regular season finished, national championship odds have begun to shift.
According to BetMGM, the Georgia Bulldogs are currently tied with the Penn State Nittany Lions for the second-best national championship odds at +600. The reigning national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, currently have the highest odds at +525.
Georgia is looking to win its third national title in five seasons this year and is seeking its fifth College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Kirby Smart. Should the Dawgs' early-season successes continue, the team will have an excellent opportunity to achieve their national championship goals.
A College Football Playoff birth will not come without challenges, however, as a handful of extremely difficult opponents remain on Georgia's schedule. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face the 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday, and are still scheduled to host Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss.
As the Bulldogs continue their gauntlet of a schedule, the team will look to increase its odds of winning this year's national title and will look to cement themselves as one of the biggest college football dynasties of the 2020s.
College Football National Championship Odds (Provided by BetMGM)
* Ohio State +525
* Georgia +600
* Penn State +600
* Texas +700
* Oregon +900
* LSU +1000
* Alabama +1500
* Notre Dame +1500
* Clemson +1500
* Miami +2500
* Texas A&M +2500
* Ole Miss +2500
