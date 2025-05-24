Georgia Bulldogs Draft Pick Has 'A Steep Climb' to Reach Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver is believed to have "a steep climb" to reach the Detroit Lions 53-man roster.
The NFL Draft has been completed for more than a month, which means teams have begun the next steps to ironing out their rosters ahead of the 2025 season. One of the more unpleasant parts of this process involves making cuts to keep the roster size at 53.
With roster cuts looming for NFL rosters, many late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents (UDFAs) are often the most susceptible to being released. Amongst those at the highest risk is Detroit Lions rookie Dominic Lovett.
Lovett was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is currently working to reach the team's 53-man roster. Unfortunately, the former Georgia Bulldog is believed to have an uphill battle to do so.
During an episode of "The Dungeon of Doom" podcast, Ben Raven commented on the difficult challenge Lovett faces this offseason.
“When you’re pick 244 and you’re joining a receiver room that is as top-heavy as this one, that's tough." Said Raven. “It’s not to say he [Lovett] couldn’t do it. And Brad Holmes loves to keep his draft picks. But pick 244 making a 15-win roster. I don’t care how many UDFAs made it last year, the window is tighter.”
Lovett will continue to work to make Detroit's 53-man roster and hopefully help the team make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season. The Lions' 2025 regular season will begin on August 8th when the team travels to Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Falcons.
