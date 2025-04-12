Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Earn Commitment From 2026 Safety Kealan Jones

Sprayberry’s Kealan Jones Commits to Georgia Over Florida, Georgia Tech, and Michigan.

Christian Kirby II, Gage Fulford

One of Georgia’s top defensive talents is staying home. Kealan Jones, a dynamic defensive back out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Saturday, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, and Michigan.

Jones has been a rising name in the  recruiting class, gaining national attention for his versatility and playmaking ability in the secondary. Whether dropping into coverage or crashing down into the box, he brings a physical edge and sharp instincts that have made him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

At 6”1 and 185 pounds, Jones is known for his willingness to come downhill and square up with ball carriers. He’s just as comfortable guarding a speedy slot receiver as he is filling a run gap. What separates him from other defensive backs, though, is how quickly he breaks on the football. His explosive closing speed allows him to jump routes, disrupt passing lanes, and create turnovers, a trait that has caught the eyes of coaches across the country.

With his commitment to Georgia, Jones becomes another key addition to a Bulldogs defense that continues to reload with elite talent. Fans in Athens should be excited to watch this prospect in the coming years at Georgia. 

