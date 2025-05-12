Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton Listed as Top 50 Quarterback in College Football
According to a major college football outlet, the Georgia Bulldogs will have one of the nation's top 50 quarterbacks for the 2025 college football season.
It's no secret that in the sport of football, the quarterback is one of the most important positions on the field. Countless times, the decision-making and athletic abilities of the team's passer have been the deciding factor in whether a team wins a game. This is why many teams with highly rated quarterbacks seem to succeed at a higher rate than those without them.
Fortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, experts and analysts seem to believe that the Dawgs' quarterback for the 2025 season currently ranks inside of the top 50. In an article written by 247Sports' Brad Crawford, Georgia's Gunner Stockton is currently listed as the 42nd-best quarterback in college football.
While being ranked 42nd is not exactly a prestigious honor, it should be noted that Stockton has started just one full game in his collegiate career and has not had the opportunity to prove himself like many others on this list. Despite this, expectations remain optimistically high for his 2025 season.
"Stockton has not shown enough yet to push him into the upper crust of SEC quarterbacking," wrote Crawford. "But there's a certain expectation level that comes with being Georgia's starter in a Mike Bobo-driven scheme."
Stockton and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
