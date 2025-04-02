Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Smael Mondon Expected to Meet With Baltimore Ravens

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. is expected to have a top-30 meeting hosted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) flies over Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means players, scouts, and GMs are winding down their pre-draft processes. As organizations put the finishing touches on scouting, many teams have begun hosting players ahead of selection night.

One of the latest players expected to visit an NFL organization is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon is expected to be hosted by the Baltimore Ravens, who currently hold the 27th, 59th, 91st, 129th, 136th, 176th, 183rd, 203rd, 210th, 212th, and 243rd overall picks in this year's draft.

Mondon was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class and was a massive defensive piece during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season. The linebacker routinely played through injuries and even elected to return for last season in 2024. His dedication and loyalty to his team is somewhat of an overlooked skillset he possesses but it will have an immediate impact on the Ravens should they choose to select him in this year's draft.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.

