Georgia Bulldogs Listed as One of College Football's "Coolest" Teams
According to Action Network, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has been listed as one of the nation's coolest teams.
The sport of college football is home to numerous teams with varying traditions and identities. Many appeal to a plethora of fans and attract newcomers every year. But is there a way to measure just how "cool" a college football team is? According to one major media group there is.
Earlier this month, sports analysis website Action Network recently published an article ranking college football's "coolest" teams. The company used a handful of metrics and data points to create a score for each team and then ranked them according to their scores. The metrics utilized were annual revenue, city population, microbreweries, tailgate and search engine volume, current rankings, championships, and win/loss records for 2024.
According to the list, the Georgia Bulldogs finished as the sixth coolest team in college football with a score of 80. However, an interesting data point in the Dawgs' data set proclaimed that the city of Athens on had 6 microbreweries. While Athens, Georgia may not be heavy in breweries, the city has a litany of bars for gameday celebrations.
Many may not agree with the list, and fans of opposing schools will be the first to argue that their team is the "coolest" in college football. However, the list can provide an interesting insight as to what metrics and different factors can play into how such a subjective topic can be made into a data point.
Top 10 Coolest Teams in College Football (Action Network)
- Texas (100)
- Ohio State (97)
- Notre Dame (92)
- Alabama (91)
- USC (82)
- Georgia (80)
- Miami FL (78)
- Michigan (74)
- Florida (71)
- Texas A&M (67)
