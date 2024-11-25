Georgia Bulldogs Look to Extend Win Streak Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to earn their seventh straight win over their in-state rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to close out their 2024 regular season as they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Athens. This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5.
The Bulldogs have dominated this series over the last 20 years and have maintained this trend throughout the Kirby Smart era. Currently, the Bulldogs are on a six-game win streak against the Jackets and will be looking to extend that number to seven when Georgia Tech travels to Athens.
The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will face off this Friday, November, 29th for the final game of their 2024 regular seasons. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily