Georgia Bulldogs Look to Maintain Decade-Long Streak in Home Opener
As Georgia prepares for their first home game of the 2024 season, it will be looking to defend this massive win streak.
Over the past few seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have accumulated a handful of impressive win streaks. A regular season win streak of 40 games, multiple win streaks over rivals, and a home win streak that has spanned over nearly four seasons. While all of those streaks will be on the line this Saturday, the Dawgs' will also be defending a streak that has spanned over more than a decade.
The Bulldogs will open their home schedule against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this Saturday and will be looking to continue their impressive win streak of home openers. The last time the Bulldogs lost a home opener was back in 2011, when the South Carolina Gamecocks handed Georgia it's second straight loss of the 2011 season.
Since then, Georgia has not lost a single home opener and has handily defeated most opponents who have entered Sanford Stadium. Helping the Dawgs' home field be labeled as one of the toughest environments in all of college football.
Georgia will look to continue its home opener win streak this Saturday as they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. This will be the third all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 2-0
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
